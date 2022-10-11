Hairdresser in village near Leamington is buzzing to help charity in memory of her late husband

Yvonne Busby is inviting ten of her customers to have most of their hair cut off at her Barbers Shop in Wellesbourne to raise money to raise money for the University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire’s head and neck clinic, which treated her late husband Bill before he died from throat cancer earlier this year. Photo credit: Avon Studios

A hairdresser who has run her one-woman Barbers Shop in Wellesbourne for 40 years is celebrating this milestone by lopping off the locks of ten customers to raise money for a good cause in memory of her husband.

Yvonne Busby is inviting ten of her customers to have most of their hair cut off to raise money to raise money for the University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire’s head and neck clinic, which treated her late husband Bill before he died from throat cancer earlier this year.

From short back and sides to buzzcuts, undercuts, skin fades and head shaves - Yvonne, whose first job was in a ladies’ salon in Coventry, has carried them out regularly at her shop in Kineton Road since 1982 and some of her many loyal customers span four generations of the same family.

She said: “In memory of my husband we are hoping to buy a skin fibrometer.

“This will be used by see senior speech and language therapist Alison Smith, who treated Bill in her clinic.

"She is the lady who made such a difference to Bill during his treatment. “

A skin fibrometer accurately measures early tissue changes and stiffness in a patient’s skin and the diagnosis of skin fibrosis and lymphedema.

Yvonne is aiming to raise £4,500 to buy the skin fibrometer which will be used to help even more people like Bill”.

Yvonne said: “Bill was referred to Alison and the treatment he received from her was out of this world.

“He felt so revitalised after his first session that he even went to the pub for a well-deserved pint”.

Before he died, Bill wrote a letter to Alison to thank her and tell her his confidence was sky high and he was not embarrassed about going out any more.

He told her: “To say that you changed my life is an understatement.”

Yvonne’s Big Haircut event will take place at the Barbers Shop on Tuesday November 22 from 4pm to 8 pm.