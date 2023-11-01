Register
Pumpkins made by James Craig's children Isabella, Lucas, Jayden, Willow and Elsie. Photo supplied by James CraigPumpkins made by James Craig's children Isabella, Lucas, Jayden, Willow and Elsie. Photo supplied by James Craig
Halloween 2023: Here's some of the pumpkins carved by residents in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

This photo gallery takes a look at some of the photos sent in by residents across south Warwickshire.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:03 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 12:49 GMT

Residents across south Warwickshire got into the Halloween spirit over the last few days.

Many residents joined in with the Halloween celebrations by carving pumpkins.

Adults and children got creative to make some fantastic pumpkins this year.

Here are a few of the ones carved by residents in our area – if you would like your pumpkin featured in our gallery, please email photos to [email protected]

One of the pumpkins sent in by Andrew Haasmann

One of the pumpkins sent in by Andrew Haasmann Photo: Andrew Haasmann

Bethany Thompson with her pumpkin. Photo supplied Emma Rockcliffe

Bethany Thompson with her pumpkin. Photo supplied Emma Rockcliffe Photo: Emma Rockcliffe

One of the pumpkins made by Clare Crowley and her family. Photo supplied by Clare Crowley

One of the pumpkins made by Clare Crowley and her family. Photo supplied by Clare Crowley Photo: Clare Crowley

Clare Crowley's holiday home in Stratford which won first place in the competition for best dressed caravan. Photo Clare Crowley

Clare Crowley's holiday home in Stratford which won first place in the competition for best dressed caravan. Photo Clare Crowley Photo: Clare Crowley

