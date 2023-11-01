Halloween 2023: Here's some of the pumpkins carved by residents in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
This photo gallery takes a look at some of the photos sent in by residents across south Warwickshire.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:03 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 12:49 GMT
Residents across south Warwickshire got into the Halloween spirit over the last few days.
Many residents joined in with the Halloween celebrations by carving pumpkins.
Adults and children got creative to make some fantastic pumpkins this year.
Here are a few of the ones carved by residents in our area – if you would like your pumpkin featured in our gallery, please email photos to [email protected]
