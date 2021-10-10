Halloween events coming to Kenilworth Castle - including a special trail inspired by books by Cressida Cowell

Kenilworth Castle will be hosting Halloween events suitable for families and those feeling braver.

English Heritage has joined forces with award-winning author Cressida Cowell for October half term.

The author’s Wizards of Once series is the inspiration for a new Halloween trail at the castle from October 23 to 31.

Halloween events are coming to Kenilworth Castle. Photo by English Heritage

Then in the evening ghost hunters can also experience the castle after dark with ghost tours from October 28 to 31.

Cressida Cowell said: “I am incredibly excited and inspired by the past.

"When I was little I was very lucky to be taken to a lot of historic places and museums, and it started me thinking ‘what would it have been like to have lived back in those times?’.

"I really hope the quest will bring everything alive for children and do what these historic places did for me when I was a child.

"I hope it will spark their imaginations and get them thinking about writing their own stories about these amazing places.”

Ella Harrison, English Heritage events manager, added: “From enigmatic stone circles, to legends of haunted abbeys, the sites and stories of ancient Britain have inspired writers for centuries.

"I can’t think of a better partner for our Halloween family quest than the Wizards of Once, which brings a magical version of England’s early history to life for a whole new generation.

"It’s also a great excuse to rediscover some really amazing places this half term.”

There will also be a chance to get up-close to a host of real life 'beasts' with the team from Zoolab, where visitors can meet animals – including snakes and spiders.

Plus there will be prizes to be won for the best fancy dress – visitors are being encouraged to come dressed to scare and upload you picture to social media for a chance to win.

The ghost tours will take visitors on a journey through the past as they explore the castle in the dark.

There will be tales of ghosts, supernatural sightings and horrors from history – this is not for the faint-hearted (and strictly for over 16s). Pre-booking is required.