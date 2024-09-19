Halloween events returning to Warwick Castle this October half term
The Halloween events will be taking place at the castle from October 26 to November 3.
During the daytime, ‘ghostly inhabitants’ will take over the castle grounds and appear through the Haunted Hollows.
The ‘Dead Centre Stage’ will also return with quizzes, discos, songs, and the Grave Diggers comedy act.
There will also be the Witches of Warwick Live Show, mazes and ‘spooky schools’.
The castle will also be bringing back its ‘Castle After Dark’ for those who enjoy the scarier side of Halloween.
Events being held at night include the Fractured Mirror, which will have guests confronting superstitions and fears.
There will also be ‘scare mazes’ across the site, the castle dungeon and the ‘Festival of Frights’ featuring entertainment on the stage in the courtyard.
Liam Bartlett, Head of Horrors at Warwick Castle said: “Warwick Castle is a spook-tastic place to experience some real frights, as you delve into over Warwick Castle’s 1,100 years of haunting history, you'll be thankful to leave with your head still firmly on your shoulders.”
For more information and to book tickets go to: https://www.warwick-castle.com/explore-1/events/the-haunted-castle/