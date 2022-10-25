The event will raise money for local charities

A Halloween Fun Run is being held to raise money for local charities.

Lutterworth Round Table and the Rotary Club of Lutterworth are working together to bring the town its first Halloween fun run on Sunday October 30.

Gates at Lutterworth College open at 2.30pm before the run at 4pm, and there is refreshments and stalls available.

Runners and walkers can tackle 4km or 5km routes with spooky surprises on the way and a prize for best fancy dress.

Tickets cost £7 each (free for under 4s).

A event spokesman said: “There will be a warmup from 3:45pm with the run starting at 4pm. Stalls and refreshments will remain available until approximately 6pm, so you can treat yourselves on your return.

“Lutterworth Roundtable and The Rotary Club of Lutterworth would like to thank Hills Alarms and Max Electrical for their support, without which this event would not be possible.”