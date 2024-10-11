Halloween in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth: a round-up of what's on

From musical productions and parties to ghost tours and pumpkin displays there should be something for all ages to enjoy at the most fun and frightening time of the year.
Radford Semele Sports & Social Club is hosting a family friendly Halloween Party on Saturday October 26 from 5pm until late. There will be prizes for the best fancy dress costumes, ghoulish games and activities and creepy cocktails and treats. Entry is free. Photo: Radford Semele Sports & Social Club
Walking Tours in England are launching The Dark Side Tour in Stratford-upon-Avon. Tours will take place on Thursday October 31 and Friday November 1 starting at Gower’s Memorial in Bancroft Gardens from 7pm, the tours will take about 90 minutes and tickets cost £15 per person. Walking Tours in England have said: Step into the shadows of Stratford-Upon-Avon, where the town’s darkest secrets and sinister past come to life. From chilling unsolved murders and whispered tales of witchcraft to the horrors of Plague and Civil War, this tour will reveal the eerie side of the town best known for its famous poet and playwright. But beware—what lurks in the history of Stratford is far darker than you might expect. "This is no ordinary walk through Stratford-Upon-Avon. "As you tread through haunting graveyards and along its spooky, cobbled streets, your local guide will unravel spine-chilling stories of mystery, death, and terror. Forget the rosy tales of Shakespeare—here, the ghosts of Stratford’s tragic past await you.” To book visit https://walkingtoursin.com/england-tours/stratford/stratforddarkside/ Photo: Walking Tours in England
The Playbox Theatre in Warwick is marking 25 years of opening of The Dream Factory this autumn with a production of the Addams Family. The Addams Family will run from until 13. Tickets are available at: www.playboxtheatre.com/events/the-addams-family/ Photo: Playbox Theatre
National Trust site Charlecote Park is phasing out edible gourds and pumpkins on display to reduce food waste. Instead, an entirely handmade crop of pumpkins, crafted by volunteers and community groups, can now be found at the historic mansion. Attracting hundreds of visitors since launching last year, the zero-waste, seasonal display is back bigger and better with displays found in the Victorian kitchen and around the house. Visitors can take home their own knitted pumpkin for a welcome donation, which will contribute to the conservation of the special site, cared for by the National Trust. The display is available to enjoy at Charlecote Park until November 3. Photo: National Trust