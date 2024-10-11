Halloween in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth: a round-up of what's on

English Heritage is inviting thrill-seekers to experience the eerie setting of Kenilworth Castle after dark this Halloween. Ghost Tales will be returning to the 12th century castle for four nights in October. These tours will explore the deepest, darkest corners of the castle by nightfall, led by historic storytellers who will bewitch with tales of supernatural sightings, ghosts and horrors from years gone by. For the event, which is strictly for over 16s only, visitors are encouraged to bring a torch and watch out for what might be lurking around the corner. Ghost Tales tours are running in timed slots every half hour between 6pm and 8:30pm on Friday 25, Saturday 26, Wednesday 30 and Thursday 31. Tickets cost £18 or £14 for English Heritage members and must be pre-booked in advance.For those looking for less spine-chilling screams and more family-friendly fun, during the school holidays Kenilworth Castle will be running its Halloween Half-Term activities. Children can enrol onto Professor Hyll’s Monster Hunting Academy to learn how to ensnare ghouls, vampires and all sorts of creepy creatures with help from the castle’s Phantomologist and Grave Digger. The castle is open to visitors 10am – 4pm from Friday 25th October to Friday 1st November and all activities are included in the price of entry. For more information visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/kenilworth-castle/events/