English Heritage is inviting thrill-seekers to experience the eerie setting of Kenilworth Castle after dark this Halloween. Ghost Tales will be returning to the 12th century castle for four nights in October. These tours will explore the deepest, darkest corners of the castle by nightfall, led by historic storytellers who will bewitch with tales of supernatural sightings, ghosts and horrors from years gone by. For the event, which is strictly for over 16s only, visitors are encouraged to bring a torch and watch out for what might be lurking around the corner. Ghost Tales tours are running in timed slots every half hour between 6pm and 8:30pm on Friday 25, Saturday 26, Wednesday 30 and Thursday 31. Tickets cost £18 or £14 for English Heritage members and must be pre-booked in advance.For those looking for less spine-chilling screams and more family-friendly fun, during the school holidays Kenilworth Castle will be running its Halloween Half-Term activities. Children can enrol onto Professor Hyll's Monster Hunting Academy to learn how to ensnare ghouls, vampires and all sorts of creepy creatures with help from the castle's Phantomologist and Grave Digger. The castle is open to visitors 10am – 4pm from Friday 25th October to Friday 1st November and all activities are included in the price of entry. For more information visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/kenilworth-castle/events/
Halloween in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth: a round-up of what's on

By Oliver Williams
Published 11th Oct 2024, 11:05 GMT
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 14:35 GMT
Here is a round-up of some of the scarily good events taking place across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth for Halloween this month.

From musical productions and parties to ghost tours and pumpkin displays there should be something for all ages to enjoy at the most fun and frightening time of the year.

All of the details of the events are in the captions under the photos in the gallery.

If you have any events you would like us to add to this roundup then email [email protected]

Radford Semele Sports & Social Club is hosting a family friendly Halloween Party on Saturday October 26 from 5pm until late. There will be prizes for the best fancy dress costumes, ghoulish games and activities and creepy cocktails and treats. Entry is free.

1. Halloween roundup for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth 2024

Walking Tours in England are launching The Dark Side Tour in Stratford-upon-Avon. Tours will take place on Thursday October 31 and Friday November 1 starting at Gower’s Memorial in Bancroft Gardens from 7pm, the tours will take about 90 minutes and tickets cost £15 per person. Walking Tours in England have said: Step into the shadows of Stratford-Upon-Avon, where the town’s darkest secrets and sinister past come to life. From chilling unsolved murders and whispered tales of witchcraft to the horrors of Plague and Civil War, this tour will reveal the eerie side of the town best known for its famous poet and playwright. But beware—what lurks in the history of Stratford is far darker than you might expect. "This is no ordinary walk through Stratford-Upon-Avon. "As you tread through haunting graveyards and along its spooky, cobbled streets, your local guide will unravel spine-chilling stories of mystery, death, and terror. Forget the rosy tales of Shakespeare—here, the ghosts of Stratford’s tragic past await you.” To book visit https://walkingtoursin.com/england-tours/stratford/stratforddarkside/

The Playbox Theatre in Warwick is marking 25 years of opening of The Dream Factory this autumn with a production of the Addams Family. The Addams Family will run from until 13. Tickets are available at: www.playboxtheatre.com/events/the-addams-family/

National Trust site Charlecote Park is phasing out edible gourds and pumpkins on display to reduce food waste. Instead, an entirely handmade crop of pumpkins, crafted by volunteers and community groups, can now be found at the historic mansion. Attracting hundreds of visitors since launching last year, the zero-waste, seasonal display is back bigger and better with displays found in the Victorian kitchen and around the house. Visitors can take home their own knitted pumpkin for a welcome donation, which will contribute to the conservation of the special site, cared for by the National Trust. The display is available to enjoy at Charlecote Park until November 3.

