Halloween-themed concert set to raise funds for Rugby's Friends of St Cross

Members of the JLR band.

A Halloween-themed concert is set to be held to raise funds for the Friends of St Cross and various other Rugby charities later this month.

The Rugby Dunsmore Rotary announce plans for Halloween Proms Concert which will be held at 7pm in the Temple Speech Room on October 30.

Half of the proceeds will be donated to the Friends of St Cross and the remainder will be distributed amongst local charities supported by the Rotary Club.

The first part of the programme will have a Halloween theme and the second half will feature a Last Night of the Proms finale - presenting a singalong opportunity for the audience of up to 600 people.

Mike Folly, president of the Rotary Club of Rugby Dunsmore, said “The Jaguar Land Rover Band is acknowledged as world-class! This will be a fantastic evening of top class music for all tastes not to be missed. There is nothing like the sound of this amazing band to up lift an audience in this wonderful venue”

Willy Goldschmidt, chairman of the Friends of St Cross said “This will be the fourth Gala Concert we have promoted in partnership with the Rotary Club and we are confident the concert will be another sell out success so would encourage all our supporters to buy their tickets soon in order to avoid being disappointed.

"We expect to raise the roof with a fantastic evening of entertainment and hope to raise a substantial amount for the Friends Sapphire Anniversary Appeal.

"We are grateful to be sponsored by our local later living community, Lime Tree Village, as their sponsorship of the concert has underwritten the costs of arranging the event which means that all the money for the purchase of tickets will go to local charities.”

Tickets purchased in advance cost £13.50 which includes a reusable, recyclable Union Jack flag and are on sale at bit.ly/2WkPgUf.