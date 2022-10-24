Rugby centenarian Marjorie Haddon celebrated her 101st birthday with family and friends on Saturday October 15.

But that is exactly what Rugby centenarian Marjorie Haddon is still doing at her home in Hillmorton, where she celebrated her 101st birthday with family and friends on Saturday October 15.

Marjorie was born in 1921 in Llaneli, Wales, and went to Rugby in 1941 to work at the BTH works where she met her husband Harry. They married in 1945 and their daughter Lynda was born in 1954, who married and gave Marjorie and Harry a grandson Gareth.

Sadly her husband Harry passed away some years ago but Marjorie continues to live in the house they bought they bought as a new build in 1947 - and still does her own housework.

Her family said: "Marjorie loves company and chatting to friends on the phone.”

