Harbury’s annual carnival will be returning to the village this weekend.

The event has been running for more than 50 years and this year's event is on Saturday (June 10).

The floats and procession are due to gather at 12noon in Sutcliffe Drive for judging.

The Harbury Carnival will be returning this weekend. Photo supplied by Harbury Carnival

The procession, led by the Shirley Pipe Band and Harbury Morris Dancers, will then set off around 1pm, winding through the village to arrive at the playing field behind the village hall in South Parade at around 1.45pm.

At the field there will be a fancy dress competition, displays, dance performances, a dog show, stalls, live music and entertainment, a fun fair, a fire engine and classic cars.

There will also be food from Jammin Pizza, Nally's Jamaican Jerk Grill as well as burgers and hot dogs sold on behalf of Harbury Pre-School and cakes for sale made by the Harbury Women’s Institute.

Windmill Hill Brewing Company will be on the field as well as Little Cocktail Bar.

In the hall there will be tea and homemade cakes sold on behalf of Harbury School PTA, a show from Harbury Theatre Group and singing from The Harbury School Choir.

Haidee Powell, on behalf of the Harbury Carnival team, said: “Last year we dedicated a new trophy to Lisa Tebaldi, a Harbury girl through and through who loved our carnival. Sadly we lost Lisa to cancer last year.

"This year we have introduced the Pecker Cup in honour of another Harbury character, Adrian Exton, who also loved the carnival and who was taken far too soon, at the age of 48 from a heart attack.

"The Pecker Cup is Harbury's answer to the sports personality of the year award.

"We have had lots of nominations and have whittled it down to – Ben Linnett, Adam Poole and Beccy McDaid – and are currently taking votes on Facebook for the winner, who will be announced at 2.30pm on Carnival Day.

"Many of the stalls are raising funds for their own charities.

"Any profits made on the day will be distributed to local charities and groups, last year we gave away just over £1,200 to 12 different organisations.

