Harbury family collecting donations for a cause close to their hearts

Left to right: Andrew Bowell, Noah-Jake Bowell, Maria from the family liasion at the PICU ward at Birmingham Children's Hospital, Delilah-Grace in the pushchair and Michelle Lawley when they were handing over donations for the family room in 2020. Photo supplied

A family in Harbury is collecting donations to help spread Christmas cheer on a children's hospital ward.

Michelle Lawley and her family are collecting donations for a family room at the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

They wanted to help spread Christmas cheer by doing something for the parents of the children who on the ward after they found themselves in the same situation with their daughter Delilah-Grace Bowell, who is now 16-months-old.

Left shows Delilah-Grace Bowell after her surgery and right is a recent photo of Delilah-Grace, who is now 16-months-old. Photos supplied

Michelle said: "We are doing this because our daughter was born with a complex heart condition in July 2020 and she had open heart surgery when she was three months old at Birmingham Children's Hospital

"She suffered a cardiac arrest the day after so they have saved her life in so many ways.

"When she was in, we didn’t want to leave her side so having the family room at the end of the corridor was a god send, but to be able to grab a hot drink at 2am and not have to worry about how I was going to pay for it was a god send.

"So we would like to spread a little Christmas spirit and send some goodies in for the parents who’s children will be spending there Christmas in PICU - even more so will these hard times of Covid and restrictions.

Michelle and her family also did a collection for the unit last year and is hoping to get more donations for the family room this year.

Michelle said: "The donations can be things such as tea, coffee, biscuits, pot noodles, toiletries, chocolate - anything like this that can be left in the family room for people to help themselves at no cost.

"I’m also doing a money collection for anyone unable to get food donations to me and so I can purchase items (receipts will be kept). The deadline for donations is December 19."

To get in touch with Michelle about donations for the unit email: [email protected]