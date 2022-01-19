Harbury family thanks community for supporting their Christmas hospital collection

Andrew Bowell, Noah-Jake Bowell, Delilah-Grace in the pushchair and Michelle Lawley with Clare Burt and Cheyenne Whitton from the PICU family Liasion team. Photos supplied

A family in Harbury has thanked the community for the support they showed for a cause close to their hearts.

Michelle Lawley and her family collected donations for a family room at the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

They wanted to help spread Christmas cheer by doing something for the parents of the children who on the ward after they found themselves in the same situation with their daughter Delilah-Grace Bowell, who is now over 16-months-old.

Michelle said: "The collection was an amazing success we had lots of items and also money totaling £278, which we purchased items from Amazon and Asda.

"We had enough to donate some items to the staff room and also some chocolate to heart outpatients staff.

"We donated so much - from cereal bars to coffee and toiletries, cutlery sets to coffee cups with lids.

"We took the items over to the hospital on December 23 and met with the PICU family Liasion team outside the Ronald McDonald accommodation.

"I would like to personally thank everyone who donated to this and support our fundraising it means a lot as our family couldn’t do it without the support."

Michelle added: " We would definitely love to do this again this year, and we managed to go bigger than 2020 in 2021 so would love to do again in 2022.