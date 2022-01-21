Harbury heritage group steps up to help the Myton Hospices

The Harbury Heritage Group have stepped up to help raise funds for the Myton Hospices.

In 2020, Bill Timson, the group's chairman, had the idea of producing a calendar to sell over the Christmas period.

As a result, the group raised hundreds of pounds for the charity.

The cheque being presented to Myton’s community fundraising officer Louise Careless (left), with members of the Heritage committee and some of the artists. Photo supplied

A spokesperson from the Harbury Heritage Group said: "This year we have gone one better and together with the help of local Harbury artists who once again painted the pictures in the calendar, Harbury Heritage have been able to make a donation of £750.

"We have had fantastic support from local artists and the people of Harbury and surrounding areas enabling us to make this donation to such a worthwhile cause.

"David Turner, vice chairman, designed the calendar and it was sold via the Harbury and Ladbroke News magazine, in the village library as well as at the local Open Market and various craft fairs leading up to Christmas.