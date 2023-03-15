Register
Harbury Heritage Group's fundraising calendar helps the Myton Hospices

The group has been producing the calendar, which includes pictures from in and around the village, since 2020 raising thousands of pounds for the charity.

By Oliver Williams
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:08 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 15:08 GMT

A Warwickshire village group has again raised hundreds of pounds to help the Myton Hospices charity by producing and selling a calendar.

The Harbury Heritage Group has been producing the calendar, which includes paintings of scenes from in and around the village, since 2020.

Bill Timson, the group’s chairman, said the calendars are not only for a good cause but ‘also act as a unique visual and lasting record of Harbury and its surroundings so they too can be added to the village archives’.

The cheque for £1,000 being presented inside the Heritage Centre, in the grounds of Harbury Primary School, to Myton’s community fundraising officer Louise Careless (left), with members of the Heritage Group committee and some of the artists. Picture supplied.
He added: “We’ve had fantastic support from artists, who not only produced the paintings but allowed the originals to be sold adding to the profits”.

This year’s calendar was designed by the group’s vice chairman David Turner.

The group made donation of £1,000 to Myton having raised a total of £2,000 over the last three years.

Myton HospicesWarwickshire