Harbury nursery owner will attempt a world record at the London Marathon - all in memory of three-year-old Barney

The director of a nursery in Harbury is set to take on the London Marathon in a costume in an attempt to beat a world record.

Duncan Nealon, who lives between Harbury and Southam, will be one of the thousands of people taking to the streets of London for the event this weekend.

The 43-year-old, who has owned Banana Moon day nursery with his wife Lucy for eight years, is attempting to break the record for the fastest marathon dressed in full rugby kit - this includes a mouth guard and carrying a ball.

Duncan Nealon running the Warwick Half Marathon last year when he was training for the cancelled London Marathon in 2020. Photo supplied

Duncan is taking on the challenge to raise money for Meningitis Now.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the world record attempt, Duncan said: "I’ve been a member of Claverdon Rugby Club for 25 years.

"Back in 2005, Barney Adlington, who was the son of a good friend and team mate of mine, died from meningitis.

"He died only 12 hours after first complaining of a headache, and was only three and a half years old.

"I can’t begin to imagine what it was like for Barney’s parents, Rod and Anna, and their wider family.

"Ever since then, as a group of friends, and as a rugby club, we have tried to raise money for Meningitis Now which is a fantastic charity that Rod is now a Board Trustee of.

"They state their vision as being “a future where no-one in the UK loses their life to meningitis and everyone affected gets the support they need to rebuild their lives.

"This is all designed to be a loving, and appropriately fun celebration of the most incredible little boy who would now be 19 years old."

Duncan has completed marathons in the past including - the Marathon Des Sables in the Sahara - but says this challenge is likely to harder.

"This is probably going to be the hardest run I’ve done due to the challenges on the kit", said Duncan. "The rugby jersey and shorts aren’t too bad, but wearing a gumshield, scrumcap and carrying a ball for 26 miles is going to be tough.

"I also need to wear a Go-Pro to get non-stop video footage as evidence for the people at Guinness World Records.

"I was originally meant to be doing this back in April 2020 and training has been very stop start because of the pandemic.

"I’m excited about the day though, and it’s amazing to be raising money for such a worthwhile charity. It’s also been great getting involved with my old rugby mates again."

So far Duncan has raised £10,000 for the charity and hopes to raise more.