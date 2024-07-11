Harbury organisation secures five years of funding to help people with learning disabilities into paid employment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A not-for-profit organisation based in Harbury has received funding to help people with disabilities get into employment.

Entrust Care Partnership supports the needs of disabled children, young people, adults and their families and carers.

It holds events such as workshops, community cafes, activities and holiday breaks for families.

Recently the organisation secured five years of National Lottery funding to support its ‘Pathway to Employment’ initiative.

Dana Stewart and Lucy Whittington, new Entrust staff members, at one of the community cafes in Budbrooke near Warwick. Photo supplied

A spokesperson from the Entrust Care Partnership said: “Pathway to Employment supports people with additional needs to gain employment and greater independence.

"The Reaching Communities grant will be used to fund two staff members to work with people with additional needs and local employers to create inclusive work opportunities in Warwickshire.

“The Pathway to Employment initiative provides real work experience for trainees in community cafes, supported by experienced staff.

"Working at their own pace, trainees are supported every step of their journey into employment, taking transferable skills into a wide range of workplaces.”

To find out more go to: https://entrustcarepartnership.org.uk/what-we-do/pathway-to-employment/