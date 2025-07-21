Harbury youngster and her brother are raising money for hospital which saved her life as a baby
In July 2020, Delilah-Grace Bowell was born needing open heart surgery.
During the surgery the team at Birmingham Children’s Hospital’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit had to perform CPR on her to resuscitate.
Delilah-Grace is now nearly five and throughout the summer holidays she and her older brother Noah-Jake, who is ten, will be walking 31 miles to raise money for the hospital.
She said: “Our family owe so much to Birmingham Children’s Hospital’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.
"Please help us by giving what you can to help other children like me to have there hearts fixed and be a warrior like me, even a £1 donation will be so gratefully received.”
To read the full story of the hospital team’s battle to keep Delilah-Grace alive and to make a donation visit https://tinyurl.com/2vmu47vy