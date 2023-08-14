Hard-working Jack wins award in honour of promising Rugby student who died last year

“I’m extremely thankful to receive the very first Jamie Rees Award”

A hard-working Rugby student has won an award in honour of a promising teenager who lost his life last year.

Jack Kettleborough has been presented with the Jamie Rees Award for Excellence in Workmanship at Rugby College’s annual Student Awards event.

He was presented with the award after demonstrating excellent and precise practical work in which he showed good knowledge of the materials and components, as well as excelling in his theory.

Jack Kettleborough is joined by Terry Barker, Jamie’s mum Naomi Rees-Issitt, and Natasha Barker in the college’s workshop which also features a plaque in honour of Jamie.

Jack is studying Building Services at the college.

The award was created in honour of Jamie Rees, who suffered an unexplained cardiac arrest on New Year’s Day 2022 and passed away on January 5 at University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire at the age of 18.

He was studying for his Level 2 City and Guilds Certificate in Plumbing at Rugby College, for which he was posthumously awarded a distinction, and had dreams of going on to form a plumbing and heating company with two of his best friends.

He was also an apprentice for his uncle, Terry Barker, who recognised Jamie’s excellent practical skills, attention to detail and the high level of customer service he gave.

The award was created to celebrate students with similar qualities, such as carrying out excellent practical skills or showing the ability to think outside of the box in a difficult or challenging situation.

Jack, said: “I’m extremely thankful to receive the very first Jamie Rees Award. It was such a surprise,

and the £300 voucher will help me excel in my studies as I progress to my second year in September and also support with any work I do outside of college."

This year’s award was sponsored by Terry alongside MKM building supplies, and was presented with a £300 MKM voucher.

“I have ambitions to work for my dad’s company and would love to give him an early retirement,” Jack added.

The Jamie Rees Award for Excellence in Workmanship is set to run for ten years, with Terry sponsoring it alongside a different company each year.