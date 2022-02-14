Harry Potter star will be special guest at Warwick and Leamington MP's awards ceremony next week

Harry Potter actor David Bradley will be the special guest at Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western's awards ceremony which will recognise the great and good among his constituents.

Mr Bradley, who played Hogwarts’ caretaker Argus Filch in the hit films, and Mr Western will also be joined by BBC Coventry and Warwickshire presenter Trish Adudu, who will host The MP Awards for Community Excellence 2021 event.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Western said the judges have selected this year’s winners from more than 100 nominations – eclipsing the total number from last year.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 25: Actor David Bradley speaks onstage at the "An Adventure In Space And Time" panel discussion during the BBC America portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour - Day 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 25, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

He said: “It was great to see so many people submit nominations, and to find some worthy winners after another challenging year for the community.

“I’m excited to be joined by Trish and David who will make this an extra special event.

“The event will last about an hour, and I hope people can tune in and show their support for those who have done so much for our community – and deserve recognition for their efforts.”

Nominations were submitted for individuals, community groups, teams (like those carrying out a public service), and businesses.

Matt Western MP's Community Awards.

Last year there were eight winners including the NHS Warwick Hospital Frailty Unit and LWS Night Shelter.

Streams will go live on Mr Western’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and on his website – with links to be circulated early next week.