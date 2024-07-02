Hat-trick for police in Rugby who seized three stolen cars in one operation

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 09:46 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 09:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police in Rugby have seized three stolen cars in one operation.

They were tracking a vehicle stolen from Coventry when they spotted two more at a location in Ryton.

A police spokesman said: “We all like a bargain, so imagine the surprise for officers on Rugby A shift when they seized three stolen cars for the price of one.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“After seizing the first vehicle, they thought ‘job done’. Unfortunately/fortunately, that cup of coffee back at the police station had to wait after they spotted two more vehicles that had been stolen from Coventry, both of which were also seized.”

All registered keepers have been updated.