Hatton Adventure World to be transformed into winter wonderland for its 'Enchanted Christmas Kingdom' next week

Hatton Adventure World is welcoming visitors to its popular ‘Enchanted Christmas Kingdom’ which sees the open-air site transformed into a winter wonderland right up until Christmas Eve.

Face coverings are required to be worn in the inside areas but many attractions are outside.

Johnnie Arkwright, owner at Hatton Adventure World said: “Keeping safe is paramount so the Enchanted Christmas Kingdom once again becomes the sensible choice - as well as a truly magical experience.

"Set in Hatton’s many acres of fresh country air, it also features socially distanced family sleighs which seat up to six people at our hilarious Father Christmas Panto.

"It might be difficult to match our attraction anywhere in the Midlands for three hours of magical, socially distanced fun this Christmas”.

As well as the new Father Christmas pantomime, children can also visit the Grotto where they will receive a personalised letter from Father Christmas and choose a gift from a selection in the Secret Toy Shop.

Mr Holly’s Festive Friend’s Puppet Show and Yuletide Trickery Magic show will also be taking place alongside decorating gingerbread men and make flying food for Father Christmas’ reindeer.

There’s also the Reindeer Quest where children must find the lost reindeer to win a prize.

Other activities include The Owl and the Orient King falconry show, fun fair rides, visiting the farmyard animals, wandering through the guinea pig village, and enjoying the indoor Soft Play and Adventure Play.

The Enchanted Christmas Kingdom is open every day from December 18 - 24. Admission prices are from £99 for a sleigh for four people.

Timed slots to visit the Father Christmas Panto must be pre-booked via the website.

For more information on Christmas visits, call 01926 843411 during office hours or email: [email protected]