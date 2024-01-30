Hatton Adventure World is will be hosting a new pantomime to entertain children during half term. The indoor show about Dick Whittington and his cat will run from February 10 to 18. Photo supplied

Hatton Adventure World is will be hosting a new pantomime to entertain children during half term.

The indoor show about Dick Whittington and his cat will run from February 10 to 18 and lasts around 40 minutes.

Hatton also have its popular outdoor Laser combat games returning for half term: Death Match, Domination and Capture the Flag.

These are available on a first come, first served basis and cannot be pre-booked in advance.

Johnnie Arkwright, owner of Hatton Country World, said: “We’re delighted to host Dick Whittington, which is a new pantomime adventure for all the family.

"This is the third year we have hosted a pantomime and it’s great that children can take part in such an iconic British tradition.

"Whatever the weather, there’s plenty of animals, action, and adventure to keep the whole family entertained at Hatton.”

Tickets for the Panto have limited availability.