Hatton Adventure World to host pantomine for upcoming half term

Hatton Adventure World is set to host a new pantomime to entertain children during the upcoming half term.

From February 19 to 27, Families will be able to enjoy ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’, which will be a 40-minute show, held indoors in the pop-up theatre.

In addition, there are magic shows throughout the day and other indoor activities including animal handling, guinea pig village, Scales and Tails exotic experiences where children can hold a snake, feed a lizard, or cuddle a chinchilla.

Johnnie Arkwright, owner of Hatton Country World, said “We’re delighted to be offering a brand-new hilarious pantomime adventure for all the family, full of laughs, fun, music, magic and total nonsense.

"Children love pantomimes and audience participation is much encouraged. Whatever the weather this half term, there’s plenty of animals, action, and adventure to keep the whole family entertained.”

Tickets must be booked online. All day parking is £2.

Tickets include a full day entry to Hatton from 10am.