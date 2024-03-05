Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The on-demand bus service that serves residents in Hatton and west Warwick has won a national award.

Under the road users category at the national City Transport and Traffic Innovation (CiTTI) awards, the service won the public transport award in recognition of its “innovation and benefits to local residents”.

The innovative IndieGo PLUS on-demand public transport service that serves residents in Hatton and West Warwick has won a national award. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

Making its first journey with paying customers on May 23 2022, the IndieGo PLUS service – provided by Liftango and Stagecoach working with Warwickshire County Council – remains the county’s first app-based ‘demand responsive’ transport.

The service operates from 6am to 7.30pm Monday to Saturday and residents are able to book and pay directly from their smartphone through the mobile app and track their bus in real-time to the meeting point of their choice.

A call centre is also available.

Since its launch, the service has seen high levels of demand and has:

Made 40,923 journeys

Carried 49,200 passengers; and

Travelled a total of 115,433 miles

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We are delighted and rightly proud that our IndieGo PLUS service in Hatton and West Warwick has been honoured with a national award for innovation.

"This service has proved to be truly a game changer for public transport in Warwickshire and a real demonstration of our commitment to ensuring our residents are supported through excellent transport infrastructure while creating a county that is sustainable now and for future generations.

“I hope to see as many residents as possible continuing to make the best use of this fantastic service.”