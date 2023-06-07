Register
Hatton Country World's beloved donkey Bubble - thought to be world's oldest donkey - dies

Bubble was 64.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:48 BST
Hatton Country World's beloved donkey Bubble has died.

The attraction posted on its Facebook page this week announcing the news.

Staff at the attraction believe Bubble was likely to have been the UK’s – and possibly the world's – oldest donkey.

On the post it said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of our beautiful donkey Bubble.

“Bubble was very special to us at Hatton and we know she was many of our visitor’s favourite.

"She has been with us since the start and she was believed to be the oldest donkey in the UK (possibly the world) at 64 years of age.

“Bubble was kind, gentle and sometimes stubborn but always enjoyed announcing her presence in farmyard favourites with a loud bray and loved nothing more than a cheeky carrot, she will be sorely missed.”

Hatton Country World's beloved donkey Bubble has died. Photo suppliedHatton Country World's beloved donkey Bubble has died. Photo supplied
The attraction has also put out a call for photos of Bubble on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HattonWorld