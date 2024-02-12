Hatton girls aim to ‘row length of River Avon’ within six weeks to fund new equipment for their school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two friends from Hatton are ‘pulling’ together to raise money for a cause close to their hearts.

Grace Lessard and Charlotte Foss have pledged to ‘row the length of the River Avon’ within six weeks to fund new equipment for their school in Henley-in-Arden.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Foss and Grace Lessard on their rowing machines. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

And the girls, aged 13 and 12, have already clocked up nearly 50 miles of their combined 83-mile challenge and have now passed the £1,200 mark of the £1,500 target.

It follows regular twice-weekly sessions on the rowing machines at Everyone Active gym in Warwick.

Grace said: “At the end of last year we entered the south Warwickshire Rowing Competition for our school with no experience of rowing.

"We are very proud of where we placed but would like to improve for the next competition.

Alex Pearson, community fundraiser at Leamington Morrisons, presents the hamper to Charlotte and Grace at Henley School. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are therefore fundraising so our school can buy two rowing machines and other PE equipment.

"Doing this will not only benefit the school’s rowing teams but will enable all students at Henley to discover new sports and enable to PE department to widen its curriculum.”

Charlotte added: “We believe it is extremely important to keep fit, whether at home or at school as it helps improve the mental health and physical wellbeing of pupils. It gets students awake at the beginning and end of the day.

“We know it is important to look after your mental wellbeing because it improves learning skills and memory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is also important that you broaden horizons for the future and by doing this we believe we can help the school.”

The fundraising has also captured the attention of the Morrisons community fundraising team in Leamington, who have donated a hamper for the girls to raffle off to help raise more funds.

Joseph Roper, associate headteacher at Henley-in-Arden School, said: “I am so proud of Grace and Charlotte for their inspiring fundraising efforts for the school - to help us purchase facilities that will further benefit the students.

"They have shown resilience, kindness and community sprit throughout their time at Henley so far and this is a great continuation of this. Well done girls.”