Hatton Park dog trainer sets up food bank for dog owners

Andy O’Brien, who runs The K9 Club. Photo supplied

A dog trainer from Hatton Park has set up a food bank initiative to help dog owners.

Andy O’Brien, who runs The K9 Club, launched the project last week and said he was inspired to help people due to the rise of living costs they will be facing.

He said: "We thought it would help with the cost of energy and everything else going up.

The K9 Club shop. Photo supplied

"I know people will make sure their dog is fed before them so we wanted to help.

"It’s an honesty criteria so people just need to get in touch with us at K9 Club and we can provide food for their dog."

As well as people being able to get in touch to collect food for their pets, residents can also make donations to the food bank.

Andy added: "For donations we are looking for unopened dry and wet food which can be dropped in at our shop in Little Alne.

"We have shared it all over our social media and have had a great response. From what I can gather it might be the first of its kind in the UK.

"Anyone in need can just contact us and we can arrange what food you need.

"It will be done purely on an honesty scheme so no requirement to go through your local council just come straight to us."