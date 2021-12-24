Hatton Park WI raise money for women and children helped by refuges across Warwickshire

The Hatton Park WI have raised money to help women and children who are helped by refuges across Warwickshire.

Helen Greenly, the outgoing President of Hatton Park WI, recently presented a cheque for £500 to Clare Sawdon of Warwickshire Refuge on behalf of the group’s members.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last 18 months the WI members have helped raise the money by donating toiletries, taking part in raffles and collections as well as baking cakes.

Helen Greenly, outgoing president of Hatton Park WI, Clare Sawdon of Warwickshire Refuge and Lynda Jackson (president elect of Hatton Park WI) Photo supplied

They also made bunting to help brighten up the local refuges.

This is aligned to the WI’s national campaign for ‘No More Violence against Women’ to ensure that women and girls can live the lives they choose, free from the fear of abuse.

Clare Sawdon said she was aware of all that had been done and expressed the thanks of all those living in the four refuges in Nuneaton, Leamington, Rugby and Stratford.

The refuges provide support not only for the women living there but also via a telephone helpline and casework, involving well trained volunteers.

The women in the refuges come from all parts of the world with very few from Warwickshire itself as it is important to preserve their security and safety.

Some of the women return to their partners as they have little choice, others turn their lives round, find a job and new accommodation and move on with their lives.

As an experienced Magistrate, Clare is aware of the increasing number of non-molestation orders being issued by the courts which had led to her involvement in the refuge movement.

She said she firmly believes it is better for the parties themselves to agree on arrangements for their children rather than strangers doing so.

People who come into a refuge have very few possessions so all donated gifts, from soap to nappies, are extremely welcome.

Some women stay in a refuge for a short time, depending on how long it takes to rehouse them and how much support they need.