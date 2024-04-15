Hatton residents invited to third meeting about next phase in lengthy roadworks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hatton residents are being invited to a third meeting about next phase in lengthy roadworks.

Warwickshire County Council is holding a follow-up forum to update the community on the roadworks on the A4177 in Hatton.

Letters are being delivered to residents and businesses in the area about the forum, which is set to be held on Wednesday April 24 from 6pm to 7pm at Hatton Park Village Hall.

Work began on the scheme prior to Christmas with identifying depths and positions of existing buried utilities and site clearance.

The installation of new and upgraded drainage works were completed before the Easter holidays on the southbound verge.

The next phase of the scheme focuses on the road widening and footway/cycleway construction works.

This follows the second forum, in February, which was a a combined event hosted by the county council along with the developer, Taylor Wimpey, and their appointed contractor for the highways works, McPhillips (Wellington) Ltd.

The council said that following that event “some of the areas of concern that residents raised have been addressed by the project delivery team”

It said this includes:

The request for the next forum’s location to be changed to the Hatton Park Village Hall for easy access and suitable parking facilities.

The request to inform contractors from the Taylor Wimpey development site to exit the site with caution. Taylor Wimpey has communicated with contractors to ensure unsafe manoeuvres are mitigated and has installed an Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera at the site entrance, with significant fines issued to those contractors who are caught. These cameras are only used to track Taylor Wimpey staff and contractors.

The council also said it “will continue to work with residents and businesses, keep any disruption to a minimum and continue to keep residents informed”.

This forum is another opportunity for residents and the local community to share any concerns.