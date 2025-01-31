Hatton residents raise concerns that development could cause "complete urbanisation of parish"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatton Parish Council has raised grave concerns about land in the village being earmarked as the potential site for thousands of new houses under the South Warwickshire Local Plan (SWLP).

The SWLP, being formed by Warwick District Council (WDC) and Stratford-on-Avon District Council, includes 12 potential new settlement sites including land in Hatton as one of the ‘preferred options’.

At a recent meeting of Hatton Parish Council, which had an “unprecedented public attendance, residents expressed their concerns about the inclusion of the land in the plan.

Parish council chairman Councillor Martin Le Tocq then sent an email to WDC’s chief executive Chris Elliott in which he said: “If this were to progress to the adopted plan it would mean the complete urbanisation of our parish.”

Some of the sites which are the options on the SWLP.

The public consultation for the SWLP started on January 10 and will run to March 7.

Cllr Le Tocq said: “Of particular concern is the very short consultation period in which the council and residents have to work through the complex, and in our view, very flawed technical evidence in which this selection has been made.

"We feel that eight weeks to respond to a proposal which would obliterate our community and local environment is not reasonable.

"While we appreciate the tight schedule imposed by the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government may we request that the consultation period be extended by four weeks or preferably longer.”

Mr Elliott has responded to the parish council’s concern’s about the length of the public consultation.

He said: “We’re conscious that the South Warwickshire Local Plan is a large document, and that this is an important consultation with local communities.

"Our usual approach to public consultations on planning documents such as this is to allow six-week period of consultation.

"In view of the importance of this consultation both councils agreed to extend this to eight weeks.

“In setting the consultation period, we were also conscious that we wanted to avoid both the Christmas period and needed to avoid the pre-election period before the Warwickshire County Council elections.

"We additionally reached out specifically to parish and town councils before Christmas and offered briefings on the SWLP so that parish councils could be better prepared to engage in the formal consultation once it began in the New Year.

“It also needs to be noted that we are under significant time pressures to progress the SWLP in view of recent changes that the government have proposed to introduce to the process by which local plans are prepared.

"We believe it’s in our communities’ best interests to progress the SWLP as quickly as we can.

“This is not the final public consultation on the SWLP.

This consultation is looking at a long list of sites from which we will select those to include in the final plan.

"All parish councils will have further opportunities to comment on that “publication” version of the Local Plan.

"Once we have analysed the consultation feedback, we will be doing more detailed work on sites which we believe may form part of the development strategy.

"We’re happy for there to be a dialogue with directly affected parish and town councils about such sites outside of the formal public consultation process.

"I would, however, encourage the parish council to make its formal representations to us during the public consultation period.”

The SWLP includes 36 sites across South Warwickshire, which are considered to be potentially suitable ‘growth locations’.

For more information about the plan and consultation visit www.southwarwickshire.org.uk/swlp/