Hatton schoolchildren enjoy breakfast at Hatton Adventure World

Pupils enjoying breakfast at Hatton Adventure World. Photo supplied

A full English breakfast was dished up to 21 school children at Hatton Adventure World on Thursday (February 3).

Children aged five to six from Ferncumbe Church of England School in Hatton were collected by tractor and open-top trailer and transported to the venue.

Now in its 16th year, having been postponed for the last two years due to Covid, this initiative is thoroughly enjoyed and supported by the school, National Farmers Union, and

Pupils enjoyed a tractor ride to the attraction before enjoying breakfast at the site. Photo supplied

Hatton Adventure World.

Breakfast, including locally sourced bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, baked beans, and wholemeal toast, was served by members of the Warwickshire branch of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) including the NFU Group Secretary, Danny James.

Danny James, NFU group secretary, central Warwickshire and Henley in Arden said: “The NFU are delighted to encourage children to eat a good hearty breakfast.

"Going to school having eaten a nutritious breakfast gives children so many health benefits and helps them perform well in the classroom.

Pupils were also able to meet and pet some of the animals at the farmyard. Photo supplied

"It’s important for children to understand why breakfast is so essential”.

Charlotte Forbes, a teacher at Ferncumbe School said: “We are so fortunate to have Hatton Adventure World on our doorstep and for the children to visit the Farmyard.

"Many children believe the food comes from the supermarket so it’s important they realise where the food comes from and the link between the animals they feed and what they eat.

"It’s important they take responsibility for their healthy food choices both at home and school”.

Alice Latham, assistant farm manager at Hatton, said: “Once again, Hatton Adventure World enjoyed working with the NFU and feeding the pupils.

"It’s important to explain why breakfast is so essential, especially at this time of year when children are susceptible to illnesses and catching Covid”.

Before breakfast was served the children took part in drawing activities and games to understand where the produce comes from.