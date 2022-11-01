Hatton Shopping Village to host festive events in the run up to Christmas

Hatton Shopping Village will be hosting several festive ev ents in the run up to Christmas.

The new Hatton Garden Centre, which is owned by British Garden Centres, will launch the opening of its new Christmas shop on November 5 and 6 with a special 20 per cent off everything in the Christmas shop.

A Christmas craft fayre will take place from November 4 to 6 from 10am to 5pm when visitors can browse stalls selling handcrafted gifts such as artwork, ceramics, jewellery, and woodcraft.

Hatton Shopping Village will be hosting several festive events in the run up to Christmas.

A vintage Christmas fayre will also take place from December 9 to 11.

This special themed Market will showcase the vintage tractor, Christmas singing and vintage teas. Visitors are also encouraged to dress up in vintage style.

The popular outdoor Christmas markets will also return on November 12, 13, 19, 20, 25 to 27 and December 2 to 4 and December 17 to 18 from 10am to 5pm.

Visitors can also join in with the live Christmas singers and enjoy a warm toddy and mince pie from the cafe.

Johnnie Arkwright, owner at Hatton Shopping Village and Hatton Country World said: “We’re delighted to be hosting several special Christmas events to get our visitors into the festive spirit.

"Our Christmas markets will be bursting with fantastic festive gifts and unique presents.

"Visitors can enjoy Christmas singing, hot toddies and mince pies all wrapped up in a great festive atmosphere.

"Hatton really is the perfect and relaxed place to buy your Christmas gifts, there’s nowhere quite like it.”