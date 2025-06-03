Have you say on off-street parking across Warwick district
There are two online surveys, one for residents and visitors and one for businesses and employers.
Users can drop a pin on the map to highlight the car park and share their feedback.
The information collected from the surveys will be used to inform the parking review taking place over the summer and be reported on in the autumn.
Councillor Will Roberts, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood says: “We want to hear from our residents about parking in Warwick district.
"These surveys will provide the opportunity to share your thoughts on the council’s off- street car parks and help us to focus on what is working well, and any areas for improvement.
"Please do take a few minutes to complete it and we will be reporting back to you later in the year with our next steps.”