Concerns are growing for a woman who has been missing from Whitnash since this morning (Tuesday, June 18).

Brenda Sparkes, 72, is 5ft 2in tall and was last seen wearing a white cardigan and pink trousers.

If you see Brenda, telephone Warwickshire Police on 999.