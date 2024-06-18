Have you seen Brenda? Concerns grow for missing Whitnash woman

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jun 2024, 15:13 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 15:13 BST
Concerns are growing for a woman who has been missing from Whitnash since this morning (Tuesday, June 18).

Brenda Sparkes, 72, is 5ft 2in tall and was last seen wearing a white cardigan and pink trousers.

If you see Brenda, telephone Warwickshire Police on 999.

Call 101 if you have any information that may help police find her.

