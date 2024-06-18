Have you seen Brenda? Concerns grow for missing Whitnash woman
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Concerns are growing for a woman who has been missing from Whitnash since this morning (Tuesday, June 18).
Brenda Sparkes, 72, is 5ft 2in tall and was last seen wearing a white cardigan and pink trousers.
If you see Brenda, telephone Warwickshire Police on 999.
Call 101 if you have any information that may help police find her.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.