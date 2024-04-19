Have you seen Warwickshire woman Lynette Wain who is missing?
Warwickshire Police are appealing for help to find her
Lynette Wain, 41 from Dordon, has been missing from her house since 6:30am this morning (April 19).
She is believed to be wearing green or black leggings and a dark hooded jumper.
If you see Lynette, know where she is, or know where she might be, contact the police as soon as possible citing Incident 111 of April 19 by phone on 101, 999 if you see her or if there's an emergency, or online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report