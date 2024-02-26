Have your say on future of Leamington town centre at annual meeting
Leamington residents are being invited to give their views about the future of the town centre at an annual meeting.
Chaired by the Mayor of Leamington Councillor Alan Boad, Leamington’s annual town assembly meeting will take in the Assembly Hall at the Royal Pump Rooms on Tuesday March 12 from 6pm to 8pm.
Attendees will receive an update from the town council and will hear more about the work being undertaken to shape the future of the town centre.
The town council, Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council work together to shape the future of the town centre through the Leamington Spa Transformation Board.
Following discussions by the board, LDA Design has been appointed to help review the vision for the town centre and to explore options for the future of Parade. The firm has experience of delivering a wide range of projects to improve streets and public spaces across the country.
Cllr Boad said: “having a clear shared vision for the future of the town centre is important. It will help us to work with our partners and communities to deliver improvements to the town centre and will assist us in attracting investment and securing external funding.
"It is important that we hear residents views on these issues and we encourage people to come along and participate”
More information about the meeting can be found at www.leamingtonspatowncouncil.gov.uk