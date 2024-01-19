Homes England wants to redevelop the Riverside House site and turn Edmondscote Athletics Track into a public park

Public meetings are being held today and next weekend at which Leamington residents can have their say on a new housing development and park in the town.

Homes England, a Government agency, has bought Warwick District Council’s Riverside House former headquarters site and wants to build a housing development in its place.

And it also wants to create a new public space called Elizabeth Park at the site of the current Edmondscote Athletics track with that facility to be moved to a new location.

The sites in Leamington which Homes England wants to develop. Picture supplied.

Two public consultation meetings will take place at Dale Street Methodist Church and Leamington Cycling & Athletics Club in River Close today (Friday January 19) from 2pm to 7pm.