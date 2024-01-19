Have your say on new housing development and park in Leamington
and live on Freeview channel 276
Public meetings are being held today and next weekend at which Leamington residents can have their say on a new housing development and park in the town.
Homes England, a Government agency, has bought Warwick District Council’s Riverside House former headquarters site and wants to build a housing development in its place.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And it also wants to create a new public space called Elizabeth Park at the site of the current Edmondscote Athletics track with that facility to be moved to a new location.
Two public consultation meetings will take place at Dale Street Methodist Church and Leamington Cycling & Athletics Club in River Close today (Friday January 19) from 2pm to 7pm.
And a further two meetings will take place at Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club in Archery Road and the Royal Pump Rooms in The Parade on Saturday January 27 from 10am to 3pm.