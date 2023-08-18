Register
Have your say on new walking and cycling paths along major routes in Leamington and Warwick

Proposals include improved crossings, new footways and cycle tracks, and upgraded footpaths and lighting.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 18th Aug 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 15:04 BST

Warwick and Leamington residents are being invited to have their say on walking and cycling paths along a major route.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has secured funding from Active Travel England to improve walking and cycling connections along Harbury Lane, between Europa Way and Tachbrook Road.

Warwick and Leamington residents are being invited to have their say on walking and cycling improvements along a major route. Stock photoWarwick and Leamington residents are being invited to have their say on walking and cycling improvements along a major route. Stock photo
Proposals include improved crossings, new footways and cycle tracks, and upgraded footpaths and lighting.

During August and September, residents are invited to share their views on the proposed improvements.

More information and a feedback form are available at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-route-schemes-consultation/8.

All comments need to be submitted by September 29.

There will also be information events about the scheme on:

~ Tuesday August 22 from 11.30am to 1.30pm at Heathcote Community Centre, Cressida Close. Bike security marking and free bike checks will also be available, and there is a Wellbeing Walk starting at 11am.

~ Saturday September 2, from 10am to 5pm at the Pump Room Gardens, Leamington at the WCC stand at EcoFest.

~ Tuesday September 5 between 2.30pm and 4.30pm at Lower Heathcote Co-Op, Vickers Way. Bike security marking and free bike checks will also be available.

Councillor Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for transport and planning at WCC, said: “We want to ensure that people of all ages can travel safely on foot and by bike to the new homes and schools being built around Harbury Lane.

"This project is a great opportunity to fill in some missing links and upgrade existing paths and crossings.

“I would encourage local residents to take a look at the plans and let us know what you think, so that we can provide high quality facilities that meet the aspirations of this growing community.”

