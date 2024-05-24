Have your say on possible university expansion and student accommodation in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents are being asked to share their views on Warwick University plans which include the possibility of more student accommodation in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

A draft masterplan, or supplementary planning document (SPD), prepared by Warwick District Council in partnership with Coventry City Council and the University of Warwick identifies a number of proposals up to 2033 “based on the long-term vision and priorities of the university”.

Along with proposals for a new business school, social sciences quarter, science precinct and energy innovation centre and the creation of an

eco-park at the site, the plans also cover on and off campus transport infrastructure and “the provision of additional student accommodation”.

The University of Warwick.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for place Councillor Chris King said: “Our local plan acknowledges the important role that Warwick University plays in supporting the local economy and the need for it to grow and develop as a leading player in higher education, research and innovation both nationally and internationally.

“If adopted, the Warwick Campus Framework Masterplan SPD will provide us with supplementary guidance which will assist the determination of future planning applications.

"I therefore recommend that interested parties take the time to review and comment on the document.”

The SPD is subject to a six-week statutory consultation, starting today (Friday May 24) with the deadline for submissions being Friday July 5.

Printed copies of the documents are available for inspection during normal opening hours at the following locations the Royal Pump Rooms, Brunswick Healthy Living Centre, Kenilworth Library, Leamington Spa Library, Lillington Library, Warwick Library at Shire Hall, and the Whitnash Civic Centre & Library.