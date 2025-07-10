Have your say on Rugby Borough Council's masterplan to revamp Bilton play area

The masterplan. Credit: Rugby Borough Council.

Residents can now have a say on a blueprint to revamp a Bilton play area.

The council has published a draft masterplan for the refurbishment of the play area in Bawnmore Road and now wants feedback from residents before pushing ahead with the plans.

The council plans to install a range of new play equipment, including a roundabout with wheelchair access, a climbing net, traditional swings together with a nest swing and group swing, and a metal climbing frame with a slide.

The masterplan, drawn up following a first phase of public consultation, also includes replacing the timber platform at the play area's embankment slide and building new steps to make the slide more accessible.

And the consultation asks for residents' views on whether to retain and relocate the play area's dish roundabout or replace the roundabout with a selection of play equipment for younger children.

Residents can have their say online at www.rugby.gov.uk/bawnmore

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "Public consultations play a vital part in our rolling programme of play area refurbishments and we're delighted to now be consulting on the draft masterplan for Bawnmore Road.

"This consultation gives residents a chance to have a say on the masterplan and also feedback on whether to remove or retain the play area's dish roundabout, so we really want to know what you think."

Cllr Neil Sandison, the council’s Liberal Democrat group spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, added: "We’d urge parents, schools and children to participate in this consultation so we can make the right choices for the community."

The consultation runs until 5pm on Friday August 8.