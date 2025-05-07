Have your say on shared-use cycling and pedestrian paths in Kenilworth park

Section A of the proposed plans. Credit: Warwick District Council

A publich consultation has been launched which will give residents their say on plans to install shared-use paths for cyclists, walkers and runners around Abbey Fields in Kenilworth.

Warwick District Council (WDC) said: “Developed in partnership with WDC, Warwickshire County Council, and Sustrans – a UK-based walking, wheeling and cycling charity – these plans aim to support active travel, protect the park’s historic character, and ensure everyone can continue to enjoy this much-loved green space.”

There are three sections to proposals, each of which have their own suggested upgrades within them.

These are: Section A, between Borrowell Lane and Finham Brook which would include creating a new three-metre wide path, permitting cycling on the new path and adding more seating along the path.

Section B of the proposed plans. Credit: Warwick District Council

Section B, the path around the swimming pool site, which would include permitting cycling, enhancing signs

and separating the duck feeding area from the path.

And Section C, between the swimming pool and Bridge Street, which would include permitting cycling, enhancing signs and markings and creating a new access path at the park’s Bridge Street entrance.

The consultation will run until Wednesday June 12.

Section C of the proposed plans. Credit: Warwick District Council

WDC said: “Feedback from this survey will help shape the final designs, ensuring they reflect the needs and priorities of the community.”

To complete the survey online visit https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/apathforourfuture

Paper copies are available by emailing [email protected]

Feedback events are also taking place in Kenilworth this month.

There will be a stand at Kenilworth Market on Thursday (May 8) from 9am to 3pm.

There will also be a stand at Castle Leisure Centre next Wednesday (May 14) from 4pm to 8pm.

Kenilworth Library will host events on Saturday May 17 from 10am to 12.45pm and Wednesday May 21 from 4pm to 5.15pm.

A stand will also be at Kenilworth Market on Thursday May 29 from 10am to 1.30pm.

The Kenilworth Centre will hold the final event on Monday June 2 from 10am to 1.30pm.

Councillor Lowell Williams, WDC’s portfolio holder for decarbonisation said: "Abbey Fields holds a special place in the heart of our community.

“This is a chance for everyone who loves and uses the park to help shape its future and I would urge as many people as possible to take part in the consultation and have their say."

Watch a short animation explainer at https://youtu.be/-njN-UWNtt8