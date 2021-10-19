Have your say on strategy to help people with dementia in Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council are asking residents to have their say on the plan to help residents who are living with dementia.

There are currently estimated to be 11,000 people living with dementia in Warwickshire, and dementia affects many more people than this, including family members who care for their loved ones.

The aim of the survey launched by both authorities is to shape the Living Well with Dementia strategy to ensure services and support are available for those who need it.

Latest news.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for adult social care and health, said: “Our priority as Warwickshire County Council is to help people live as independently and as well as possible. Support is available throughout the county to help people with dementia as well as their carers.

"As part of this strategy, we want to hear from a wide range of people about what they feel is important about access to services and support, what is working well and what could be improved.”

Residents can have their say online in Coventry & Warwickshire's Living Well with Dementia Strategy Engagement Survey here and it should take between 15 and 45 minutes to complete.

Alongside the online survey, Making Space mental health co-production service is offering a range of opportunities to support people with dementia and their carers to shape the

* Dementia Strategy. Individuals can book onto one of the following sessions:

* A one-to-one session (which can include a person with dementia and / or their carer and staff from Making Space)

* Focus groups – these are small group sessions with other people with dementia and carers, and staff from Making Space.

* Visits to Dementia cafes /Patient Participation Groups or other small groups to talk to people attending on a 1:1 basis or in small groups.

* Sessions can be delivered virtually, by telephone or face-to-face, and will be offered until 31st October 2021.