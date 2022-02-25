Have your say to help shape the future of Warwick's iconic church

The first stage of scaffolding on St Mary's Church in Warwick. Photo supplied

Residents and visitors of Warwick are being invited to give their view to help shape the future of the town's iconic church.

As the tower of St Mary’s Church remains hidden behind scaffolding, local people are being asked to take a survey about the Grade I Listed building.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant applications to many funders, including the National Lottery Heritage Fund, are in progress and architects and other specialists are working on detailed repair and restoration plans.

The Rector, Rev Vaughan Roberts, said: "The church is currently closed to visitors, though we are able to welcome people in for services and events.

"We are working hard to raise funds to put the repair project in hand, but completion is some way off yet.

"Despite that, as we look forward to the day we can safely remove the scaffolding, now feels like a good time to take stock and to find out what the town and community feel about St Mary’s and how we can come together to plan for the future."

St Mary’s Church will celebrate its 900th anniversary in 2023.

Everyone is being invited to have a say in preparation for that milestone in the building’s life, and beyond.