'He was my whole world': Wife pays tribute to motorcyclist who died in crash near Stoneleigh

The wife of a man who died in a collision in Stoneleigh has paid tribute to her “whole world.”

Shortly before 12.40pm on Monday (January 2) a motorcycle was being ridden along St Martins Road when it left the carriageway at the junction with Ashow Road and collided into a tree.

The rider – 52-year-old Mark Parsons – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following his death, Mark’s wife, Angela has released the below statement: “My man Mark Parsons. What can I say? Where do I start?

The wife of Mark Parsons, who died in a collision in Stoneleigh, has paid tribute to him. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

“He was my rock, my friend, my strength, my whole world. I will be lost without him by my side – we were a team.

“Mark was hard-working, loyal, dependable, and very organised. He was the love of my life and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

“He made everyone smile and always had a kind word to share. He loved his motorbike and called her KT (because she roared).

“I want to thank the members of public who started the CPR on Mark before the amazing team of paramedics took over and tried so hard to give him back to us.

“I also want to thank PC Pete who has been an amazing, patient and kind person.

"He has been a real blessing to me and my family – he has given us so much support so far and has reassured us he will continue to give us his help though these devastating first few weeks.

