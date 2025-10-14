Head chef of Bombay Restaurant in Leamington named 'best of the year' at Curry Life Awards

Shahid Ahmed, the gifted head chef at Bombay Restaurant in Leamington, has been named as the ‘best of the year’ in the highly prestigious Curry Life Awards 2025.

This recognition celebrates Shahid’s journey from his training to now being a 40-year veteran of the industry and his passion for continuing his family’s legacy of culinary excellence at Bombay in Regent Street.

He was inspired to become a chef by his father-in-law inspiration from his father-in-law, who has been in the restaurant business for four decades.

Among Shahid’s most popular dishes are the signature creations Nawabi Garlic and Basma Shali Nada.

His personal favourite dish is a hearty blend of minced lamb and chicken tikka brought together by a rich, savoury sauce.

He said: “I am incredibly proud to win this award.

"I never expected to accomplish something like this in just two years.

"We’ve never had a single customer complaint about the food since I became head chef, and that means everything to me.”

The Curry Life Awards 2025 culminated in a spectacular ceremony, hosted by ITV broadcaster Nina Hossain, on 12 October 2025 at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in Mayfair, London.

The event brought together the elite of the British curry industry, alongside politicians and media, to celebrate the innovation and excellence that define the sector.

Syed Belal Ahmed, editor of Curry Life Media Group, said: “The UK’s curry industry features some of the country’s most innovative entrepreneurs and restaurateurs.

"All of them have inspiring stories to tell, and they must be given the necessary support to grow and thrive.”