Healthy Living Centre awarded £7,500 grant to support new projects in Leamington

By Oliver Williams
Published 12th May 2024, 23:06 BST
A Leamington charity has received a £7,500 grant to support two projects which are helping residents affected by the cost of living crisis.

The Brunswick Healthy Living Centre (BHLC), in Brunswick Street, has received funding to support the continuation of its Emergency Chilled Food Bank Project which was initially set up in response to the Covid lockdown.

BHLC is also launching a Toiletry Selection Bags Project, which helps those struggling to buy toiletries.

The grant awarded from the Coventry and Warwickshire Reinvestment Trust (CWRT) is funding both these projects and enabling the charity to support those struggling on a low income.

The finance comes via CWRT’s Access Programme, which supports social enterprises and charities in the West Midlands addressing the pressing cost-of-living crisis.

It is funded by Access - The Foundation for Social Investment and working in collaboration with the Coventry and Warwickshire Co-op Development Agency.

To contact The Brunswick Hub about either project email [email protected] or call 01926 422123.

https://brunswickhlc.org.uk/

