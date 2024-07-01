Hearfelt poem written by Leamington pupil read out at British Library after being selected as national winner

Liza's winning artwork and ​Ephraim's winning poemWarwickshire County Council

A hearfelt poem written by a young pupil from Leamington was read out the British Library after being selected as a winner during Refugee Week 2024.

And a second award was won by another Leamington pupil, this time for a beautiful piece of artwork.

In celebration of Children's Art Day (29 June 2024), Warwickshire County Council showcased two competitions (presented by the Sanctuary Foundation), which invited young people to express themselves through art and poetry, reflecting on themes of home, identity, and the experiences of displaced children worldwide.

The national poetry competition, under the theme ‘No Place Like Home’, invited children aged 7-18 to share their thoughts on the meaning of home and the challenges faced by children who are forced to leave their own home for reasons out of their control.

Ephraim, a Year three student from Sydenham Primary, was one of the winners - and as part of his prize, his poem was read by Sir Jonathan Pryce in a celebration event held at the British Library. Ephraim also received a glass trophy.

Reflecting on Ephraim's success, his class teacher, Laura Rastall, said: "Ephraim's poem being read by Sir Jonathan Pryce was incredibly moving, and we were delighted to watch the live feed from the British Library. The whole school is so proud of Ephraim's achievements."

The local youth art competition (organised by Warwickshire County Council), 'Our Home, Our Art', aimed to highlight the artistic talents of local children and young people by inviting them to explore the theme of 'Our Home'.

The winner of this competition was nine-year old Liza, from Leamington, who "captured the essence of home and community with exceptional creativity and emotional depth", according to judges.

Her artwork stood out among more than 50 entries received from schools across Warwickshire. The judging panel was impressed by the talent and thoughtfulness demonstrated in the submissions, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry and artistic potential of Warwickshire's youth.

Cllr. Sue Markham, portfolio holder for children and families, said: “Our schools and teachers play such an important role in nurturing the talents of our young artists. Congratulations to all the participants, and especially to Liza and Ephraim for their outstanding work."