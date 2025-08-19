Heathcote couple will be marking their 70th wedding anniversary this week

Ian and Sheila Holland. Photo supplied

A couple in Heathcote are marking their 70th wedding anniversary this week.

Wednesday August 20 marks Sheila and Ian Holland’s 70th anniversary – also known as the Platinum Anniversary.

Sheila, who is 91, and Ian, who is 94, will be celebrating with their family and friends at a party on August 23 at Hilltop Farm.

Here is a look at their story...

Ian and Sheila on their wedding day in 1955. Photo supplied

How they met

Sheila Bagnall met Ian Holland on March 21,1951 at The Palace Ballroom in Erdington, Birmingham.

Sheila was 16 and went out dancing with her best friend Margaret, where she met Ian who was 19 and in the Army doing National Service.

He walked her home that night and said he would like to see her again and that he would write to her to arrange.

Ian and Sheila. Photo supplied

Ian did write to organise a meeting at the Odeon pictures for the following Saturday – but what he forgot to mention was which one – as there was one in Birmingham and one in Erdington.

There was no time to write back to ask and Sheila cried so much that her mum went to Birmingham and Sheila went to Erdington.

Luckily for both Sheila and Ian, he was at the Erdington location.

The rest, they say, is history – they said it was love at first sight for them both.

Work and family life

Ian was discharged from service in 1951 and became a tool maker until 1954, when he joined Warwickshire Police Constabulary.

After his training, he was posted to Nuneaton and worked ‘on the beat’ until 1955 when they got married.

Sheila worked as a typist and PA in the sales department to the manager of Rover cars.

The couple’s first house was in Solihull and their second home was a flat above the police station in Knowle, where their first daughter – Roslyn – was born.

Sheila and Ian then moved to Kersley in Nuneaton, where their second daughter, Beverley, was born.

From there they moved to Coleshill, where Ian was promoted to Sergeant.

In 1970, Ian was promoted to Inspector in Coventry, so the family moved again – this time to a police house in Kenilworth – before buying their own house in Common Lane.

From there they then moved to Framingham Grove and then to Highland Road before moving to what is now known as the Heathcote area between Leamington and Warwick in 1998, where they still live today.

Ian retired from the police in 1982 and went on to become a driving instructor for 14 years.

The present

Now, Sheila and Ian are surrounded by family – with seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

When asked what their ‘secret’ was to achieving 70 years of marriage they said: “You have to give and take, compromise, share and love each other.”

Speaking about her mum and dad on behalf of the family, Roslyn, said: “As a family we are so proud of their amazing achievement on 70 very happy years of marriage. We all hope for many more

"We all love them, they are always there for all of us for help and advice, which is never judgmental – they are the centre of our family.”

“They are very kind and generous, always looking for ways to help all of the family.”