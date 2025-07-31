Heathcote family left devastated after their cat was killed by a loose dog

A family in Heathcote has been left devastated after their much-loved pet cat was killed by a dog off the lead.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel, who lives in Vickers Way, discovered her cat, Dolly, had been killed last weekend after her neighbour found her on the driveway.

Her neighbour’s Ring doorbell camera captured the horrific incident on July 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel said: “It happened on Sunday during the early hours – around 1.30am – and my cat was on my neighbour’s driveway. She often plays with their cat.

A family in Heathcote has been left devastated after their much-loved pet cat was killed by a dog off the lead. Photos show the dog on the Ring doorbell footage and a Google Streetview of the entrance to Vickers Way in Heathcote.

"The Ring doorbell got the whole thing on camera and my neighbour found her a few hours afterwards because her own cat wouldn’t stop crying.

"Dolly was a rescue and around three years old – I’ve had her for about a year-and-a-half. My two, nearly three year old, child is devastated.

"Dolly would often pop out to get air when she got warm.

"You would never think this would happen – it’s so unfortunate – but she should’ve been safe. She was 80 yards from our front door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dog on the Ring doorbell footage. Photo supplied

"If it was a car you would understand a bit more but you can see how vicious the dog was. Dolly didn’t stand a chance.

"Watching the footage was just awful and traumatic – it’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen.”

Rachel has since been trying to track down the dog’s owner.

"The dog was a bull breed and quite distinctive – it’s brown with a thick white stripe going down its back, a white tail, white on its lower legs and it has white on the back of its head.

The entrance to Vickers Way in Heathcote. Photo by Google Streetview

"It was wearing a harness so it was definitely being walked as it didn’t put the harness on itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It looks as though it was being walked at night – maybe because it isn’t good with other dogs – but put it on a lead.

"Unfortunately, the camera only caught the driveway and not the street, where there might have been someone.

"I want to find the owner because I want to talk to them and I don’t know if they are aware of what happened.

The dog on the Ring doorbell footage. Photo supplied

"I’ve posted on Facebook asking them to get in touch and I’ve also been knocking on doors nearby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel also contacted Warwickshire Police about the incident.

"Warwickshire Police aren’t interested as it’s not a crime – even though Birmingham Police have started investigating something like this where a cat was killed by a dog.

"I was told to contact the dog warden but they can’t do anything without knowing who the owner is.”

Rachel has also been contacted by Warwickshire resident Janet Such, who has started a petition to “amend Section 27 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 to include all public highways”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petition said: “The existing Act deals with keeping dogs on a lead whilst on a road 'designated' by the local authority, but such roads are very rare and this legislation is seldom used."

“Since the pandemic, dog ownership has surged along with attacks and other dog related incidents.

“The Highway Code states 'Do not let a dog out on the road on its own. Keep it on a short lead when walking on the pavement, road or path shared with cyclists or horse riders' but this is not easily enforceable and a dog has to be 'dangerously out of control' before anything can be done.

"Very often this is too late and even if the incident is reported, only the gravest are dealt with fully. I think this change to the law could help protect the public and animals and enable faster enforcement.”

To view the petition go to: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/729152?