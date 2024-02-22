Heavy rainfall in Warwickshire leads to flood warnings across the county - be careful of flooded roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire residents have been given another warning of floods across the county due to heavy rainfall today (Thursday February 22).

The Met Office has put the weather warning in place until 6pm.

The Warning means there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses, a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded - causing damage to some buildings, a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services, difficult driving conditions and some road closures and a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

The Environment Agnecy has issued a flood warning this morning (Thursday) for the Gog Brook at Warwick from Hampton Road to Lodge Crescent.

Click here for further updates: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/location?q=warwickshire