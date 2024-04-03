Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

There’s a chance for people living in Hillmorton to meet the local bobbies on the beat tomorrow (Thursday, April 4).

In response to recent burglaries, Rugby Police have been conducting plain clothes patrols in addition to the regular patrols from the Safer Neighbourhood Team.Residents are invited to the Hillmorton Hub at Rogers Hall from 9am to 12pm, along with the Neighbourhood Watch team.