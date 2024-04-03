Hello, hello, hello! Chance to meet the Hillorton bobbies on your beat at police surgery
“We have been conducting plain clothes patrols in addition to our regular patrols”
There’s a chance for people living in Hillmorton to meet the local bobbies on the beat tomorrow (Thursday, April 4).
In response to recent burglaries, Rugby Police have been conducting plain clothes patrols in addition to the regular patrols from the Safer Neighbourhood Team.Residents are invited to the Hillmorton Hub at Rogers Hall from 9am to 12pm, along with the Neighbourhood Watch team.
Call 999 if you see a crime being carried out.